WAUKESHA
Joseph H. Hengen
Joseph H. Hengen of Waukesha found peace Monday, October 26, 2020, at age 65. Beloved brother of Diane (Michael) Weston, Lee (Dala), Earl (Kathy), and Timothy (Mary) Hengen. Dear stepson of Shirley Hengen. Dear nephew of Jerry (Linda) Weeden. Joe was loved and will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, LaVern Hengen and Donna Bradley.
Private family services were held.
Joe’s family would like to thank the entire staff of Samson House of Waukesha for their love and compassionate care given to Joe over the years.
