BROOKFIELD
Joseph ‘Joe’ Alois Vrana
Feb. 10, 1948 — Oct. 27, 2020
Our wonderful father went home to the Lord at the age of 72. We are sad to announce that on October 27, 2020, we lost our amazing father, Joseph “Joe” Alois Vrana. He was preceded in death by parents, Alois and Betty Vrana; brothers Gary and Michael; sister Judy; son in-law Bruce; brothers-in-law Arturo (Chino) Guarnero and Duane Brown; and beloved special friend, Diana.
He was the loving father of Randy (Tina) Vrana, Kim Jerzy, Jodi (Rick) Carlson and Zachary; special grandpa of Joey, Dustyne (Lindsey) Timm, Torijo, Ashley, Amber (Sean) Pontier, Austyn, Cody (Amy), Briana, Brandon and Jaelynn; and great-grandpa of Emma, Jordyn, Lydia, Jurni, Juelz and Braxton. Joe was so very proud of his grandson, Dustyne, who is serving his 12th year in the U.S. Air Force. He was the dear brother of Thomas Vrana, Brenda (Tony) Burger, Louie Vrana, Karen Guarnero and Mary Vrana-Brown, and dear godfather/ uncle of David Vrana. Joe had many best friends including Danny and Rick, and is further survived by many nieces and nephews and many other dear family and friends.
Our hardworking father worked as a maintenance machinist at Pabst Brewery for over 23 years and then Rockwell Automation for over 10 years. He enjoyed his Tuesday senior shopping days at Goodwill. He was always looking for a “great deal” and always on the lookout for anything that one of his loved ones may or may not need. On his frequent shopping sprees, he would help other customers carry things out to their vehicles or even helped them locate something within the store; people often thought he worked there. He was always thinking of others and had a heart of gold!
We would like to thank the staff of Elmbrook hospital and staff Kathy’s Hospice for their exceptional care provided to our father. Also a special thank-you to his children Randy, Kim and Jodi for trying so hard to do what was in the best interest and care for Joe despite the roadblocks they often faced. They certainly did enjoy all the special time they had with their father throughout life, dinners, Packers games, long phone conversations, laughs and tears. They will especially miss all his long talks and advice that he often gave. He will be greatly missed by so many!
Memorial service to be held at Northbrook Church, 4014 WI-167, Richfield, WI 53076, on November 1, 2020. Visits start at 2 p.m. with service to start at 3 p.m.