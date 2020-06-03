Joseph ‘Joe’ Anthony Cull
June 11, 1923 — May 17, 2020
Joseph “Joe” Anthony Cull passed away peacefully at his home at age 96 on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born at the family dairy farm in the Town of Delafield on June 11, 1923, to Chester and Maymie Cull.
Joe’s entire life he lived on the same street, in homes he built, just a few houses down from the home he was born in. He graduated from Hartland High School in 1941 and was a four-year letterman at Hartland High, where he played football, but baseball was always his first love.
On February 12, 1955, Joe married Beverley (Bies). This year they celebrated 65 years of marriage with a small gathering of family and friends at their home.
Joe was needed on the family dairy farm until he went to work at Waukesha Engine as an assembler, and retired on June 11, 1985, after 35 years and then Joe began passionately golfing several days a week up until he was unable to a few years ago.
After an outstanding 17year baseball career that ended in 1953, Joe was inducted in the Land o’ Lakes Baseball League Hall of Fame in 2001. Joe played seven different positions in his baseball career, but most of the time he was a pitcher for Hartland’s entry in the league. Two memorable pitching performances included a high school game where he struck out 14 in that game and two Land o’ Lakes one-hitters that he said could have easily had been no-hitters. He had a career high .379 average but claimed, “That was during the war and the pitching wasn’t quite as good.”
On Joe’s 90th birthday, some of the current Hartland Oilers baseball team attended his birthday party. Later that summer at one of their home games, the Hartland Oilers honored Joe before the game.
Joe would tell you that he didn’t take golf too seriously but one look at his plaques and trophies from a stellar 30-plus year golfing career tells a very different story. He had amazing bragging rights to a golfing career five Hole in Ones and could tout that he golfed his age well into his 90s. If you praised him for his success in golf, Joe would say “I just got lucky today.”
Above all, Joe loved his family. He also enjoyed going to the movies, cutting the grass, and sitting by his front window to observe the beauty of his flowers and all the birds that visited the Redbud tree.
Joe is survived by his wife, Beverley, and his children Mary (Ralph) Westenberg, David (Renee’) Cull, Joseph (Margaret) Cull and Charles (Tammi) Cull; his grandchildren Amy (Neil) O’Mara, David (Tricia) Cull, Christian (Jamie) Westenberg, Daniel Cull, Alexandria (Peter) Cull-Weatherer, Brandt Cull, Ciarra Cull, Ashtyn Cull, Bennett Cull, Camden Cull; his great-grandchildren, David Cull Jr., Leona Westenberg, Malachias Cull, Karlee Gross and Arora Westenberg; and one great-great-grandchild Emberly Westenberg.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Maymie Cull; sisters Lorraine Klatt and Dorothy Elger; and grandson Patrick May.
A private family burial will take place at Saint Charles Cemetery in Hartland. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Joe’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Hartland Oilers Baseball Team, Att: John McNeil, P.O. Box 633, Hartland, WI 53029.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.