WAUKESHA
Joseph ‘Joe’ James Laviola
Oct. 18, 1959 — July 13, 2020
Joseph “Joe” James Laviola of Waukesha died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 60. He was born in Philadelphia on October 18, 1959, the son of Joseph and Margaret (nee McDonough) Laviola. Joe was proud to have served his country in the Army. He was employed at Wildeck as a certified welder since 2015, work he very much enjoyed. Joe loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers with his dog Riley by his side. In his free time, he loved to ride his Harley with his long-time companion and best friend of 19 years, Gail. He is survived by his beloved fiancee, Gail Sowatzke of Waukesha; his son Tony Laviola; stepdaughter Jennifer Berden; and his friends Larry and Mary Binder, Ali Binder and Joe Binder. He is further survived by his sisters Joanne, Peggy, Tricia and Christine, grandchildren, other relatives, and many work friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. time of sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside service and full military honors will take place after at Prairie Home Cemetery Waukesha.
Please note, CDC Social Distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter. Please wear a face mask or covering for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.