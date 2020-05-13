WAUKESHA
Joseph R. Medd
Joseph R. Medd of Waukesha found peace May 8, 2020, at the age of 74.
Preceded in death by his sister Carol Price.
Loving husband of Paula. Dear father of Joe (Kelly), Greg (Shalee) Medd, and Lisa (Chris) Fabisiak-Hanke. Dear grandfather of Hannah, Caleb, Marisa, Jacob Medd, Nick, Olivia, and Lilly Hanke. Dear brother of Kathy (Tom Nelson) Winrich. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Loving companion of Gizmo.
Special thanks to Pro-Health Home Hospice for their care of Joe.
Private family services.
Memorials to HAWS appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.