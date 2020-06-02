Joseph Todd Rauguth
Aug. 23,1963 — May 25, 2020
Joseph Todd Rauguth, ONE OF A KIND, was born August 23,1963, in Milwaukee. He is the son of Joseph Seignemartin (deceased), and Betty Rauguth, later adopted by stepfather Milton Rauguth (deceased). Joe’s siblings include Scott, Brad and Heidi.
Joe was married to his wife, Susan Baird-Rauguth, on the beach in Jamaica 26 years ago. Joe’s in-laws were an integral part of his life and include Mary Ann Baird, Jerry Baird (deceased), Mary Baird-Barnes, Patti Baird-Wimme (deceased), Kris and Lisa Wimme. He is also survived by nephews and nieces.
Joe had a variety of interests. He was a creative soul with a great sense of humor.
He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead, bluegrass, rock and the blues. He regularly attended performances and music festivals. He enjoyed spending time with his music family.
Joe loved pets especially his dogs Mae and Benny and cat Priscilla.
He had a love of travel which has taken him to Jamaica, Belize and numerous locations around the United States. Adventure travel included kayaking in the boundary waters in northern Minnesota, backpacking in New Mexico and exploring the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
His love for others was demonstrated by randomly going to nursing homes to distribute garden flowers and always volunteering to lend a hand to friends on various work projects.
Humor was one of Joe’s favorite endeavors, routinely setting up situations that would surprise his “victim.” One victim, Dickie, and Joe spent months trying to “one up” the other with what could be fit in one another’s mailbox. Dickie and his son Gavin were always there for Joe during the last year and a half while Joe battled cancer.
Joe loved gardening, producing his own natural food, including preparation and many times using his own created recipes. He was an accomplished cook.
Sounds corny, but Joe’s favorite two TV shows were “The Waltons” and “Little House on the Prairie” and his favorite channel for movies was Turner Movie Channel that plays exclusively old movies.
Joe’s unique attributes, thoughtfulness, and creativity will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations to the Portage County Humane Society would be appreciated.
