BURLINGTON
Josephine ‘Josie’ Ann Totsky (nee Beaumont)
Feb. 24, 1931 — Sept. 4, 2020
Josephine “Josie” Ann Totsky (nee Beaumont), formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at her residence in Oak Park Place, Burlington, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Milwaukee on February 24, 1931, the daughter of Harry and Josephine (nee Ricco) Beaumont. She attended and graduated with honors from South Division High School in Milwaukee in 1950. On November 23, 1968 she married Norbert Totsky. He proceeded her in death on April 22, 2020. She was a long-time member of Crosswalk Church in Waukesha.
“Josie” was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She will be best known for her love and devotion to her entire family. She had a flair for cooking and baking and was known for baking the “best” pies, cookies and cakes. She also had a passion for sewing, everything from clothes to pillows and dolls. Her cooking, baking and sewing was always done with a special ingredient of “love” for her family.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Lynn (Randy) Haaker of Burlington and Lee (Dale) Krull of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Michael (Kimberlee) Haaker of Milwaukee, Jennifer (Steve) Ryczek of Germantown, Isaac (Becky) Krull of Glendale and Caleb (Kristen) Krull of Slinger; and greatgrandchildren, Zack, Maddie, Katie, Ava, Aurelia, Leo, Charlie, Duke, Louie and Penelope. She is further survived by her brothers Joseph Beaumont and Russ (Carol) Beaumont; sisters-in-law Joni Beaumont, Pat Beaumont, Shirley Totsky and Rena Totsky; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Bennett; her siblings Connie (Guido) DeGuiseppi, Sam Beaumont, Mary (Paul) Spychalla and Nick Beaumont; and sister-in-law Margie Beaumont.
Due to the current health crisis, private services for the family will be held on Friday, September 18, at Crosswalk Church, 1200 S. East Ave., Waukesha, at 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park on September 19.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.