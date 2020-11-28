WAUKESHA
Jovita Garcia
Feb. 14, 1929 — Nov. 26, 2020
Jovita Garcia of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. She was born in Texas on February 14, 1929, the daughter of Luciano and Manuella Lugo.
On March 19, 1947, she married Eusebio Garcia Sr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on July 1, 2002. She has been a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jovita was a talented cook who provided many delicious meals for her family and she found joy in providing meals for those in need.
She loved to go to Potawatomi, but above all else, loved being with her family.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Guadalupe Hernandez, Anna Cotton, Patricia Hernandez and Theresa (Mike) Millious, all of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Paul Sr. (Lisa) Hernandez, Yvonne Hernandez, Kathy (Marcus) Ramos, Paul Jr. (Miranda) Cotton, Jason Hernandez, Julia Podevels and Jennifer (Marcus) Love; great-grandchildren, Paul Hernandez Jr., Vanessa Hernandez, Ashly Bellar, Jacob Maldonado, Ariana Cyrus, Cicero Cyrus, Julian (Lauren) Ramos, Jordan (Karlie) Ramos, Janelle Ramos, Jared, Joseph, Jacquelynn and Julianna Cotton and Jovita, Jalisa and Jada Love; and great-great grandchildren, Naleah, Quinten and Panelope Hernandez and Aaliyah, Azalea and Amaya Ramos. She is further survived by her brother, Tomas Lugo, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Eusebio Sr., she was preceded in death by her son Eusebio Garcia Jr. and her brothers and sisters, Paul Lugo, Aurelio Lugo, Jose Lugo, Marie Jimenez and Lupe Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Avenue, Waukesha. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186 (please meet at the church).
Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Jovita’s name are appreciated to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, 5000 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53295.
Face masks or coverings are required both at the funeral home and at Church. CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect for everyone’s safety.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.