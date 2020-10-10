Joyce A. Dranginis
Dec. 4, 1932 — Sept. 29, 2020
Joyce Ann Dranginis (nee Wells), age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
She was born December 4, 1932, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of William Austin Wells and Elfrieda Anna Schmidt.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond; daughters Cheryl (Steven) Haessig and Merry (Gary) McBroom; and much-loved granddaughters Breana and Kayla McBroom. She is further survived by brothers Duane, Robert and Ron (Beverly) Wells; sister-in-law Mary Ann Lussenden; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters-in-law Betty Dus, Dorothy Cox, Nancy Wells, Charlotte Wells and Lois Wells and brothers-in-law Samuel Cox and Gerald Lussenden.
After graduating from West Allis High School in 1950, she worked many secretarial jobs Allis Chalmers, Christ Lutheran Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was the first church secretary, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department from which she retired in 1997. She participated in many organizations through church; choir and the ladies aid society also outside church Kettle Moraine Geological Society. She enjoyed family vacations, movies and lunch with friends, crosswords and Sudoku puzzles, reading and volunteering at church.
Special thanks to her caregivers at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their loving care.
Visitation to be held at Christ Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.