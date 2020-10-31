JONESBORO, ARK. / WAUKESHA
Joyce Anne Playter
April 22, 1938 — Oct. 20, 2020
Joyce Anne Playter went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020, at her Jonesboro, Ark., home surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 82.
Joyce was born on April 22, 1938, in Janesville, to the late James and Josephine (Bear) Stone. She married her late husband, James Vern Playter, in 1960 and they raised their three children in Waukesha. After an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, she relocated to Jonesboro to be cared for by her son and daughter-in-law.
She was a graduate of Janesville High School and continued her education at Madison Business College. She worked for The Parker Pen Company serving as a 'Pennette' ambassador. She would joke that she was a model; a hand model, but a model nonetheless. Joyce was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha.
After spending many years working for the Waukesha YMCA, she retired from the National Employee Assistance Services (NEAS) within the Waukesha Memorial Hospital Systems. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends (The Skinny Club), traveling, golfing (with Llama caddies once), Friday night fish frys and a long-awaited trip to Ireland with her sons.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Audrey Strang of Madison; two sons, Jaye (Marjie) Playter of Jonesboro, Jeffrey Playter of Waukesha; and son-in-law Craig Webster of New Berlin; grandchildren, Maggie Playter, Jared Playter, Amberlee Webster, and Alyssa Webster.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jodi Webster; and sister Jere Moore.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Waukesha at a later date.
