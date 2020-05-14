OCONOMOWOC
Joyce Carolyn Borkoski
April 26, 1946 — May 10, 2020
Joyce Carolyn Borkoski, age 74, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc with her husband by her side. She was born April 26, 1946, in Garden City, Kansas, to Edwin and Ernestine Shay.
Joyce was Controller at Westmore Country Club in Brookfield for 36 years. She was a member of the Pine Cone Campers Club, as well as the ladies’ campers club. She was also a successful member of her investment club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Jerome W. Borkoski; her son, Brett Koch; seven grandchildren, Ashley Koch, Sydney Koch, Zachary Koch, David Radloff, Stephanie Baker, Jacob Radloff and Samantha Radloff; six great-grandchildren, Tobias, Avery, Katherine, Vienna, Grayson, and Micah; as well as her cousins, Curtis Henieg and La Chelle Shay; niece, Kneka Northener; brother-in-law, Mike Borkoski; and sister-in-law, Laura Jost.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Mike Shay; her uncle, Don; and aunt, Helen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Glenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Ixonia on Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457. Leave a message for Joyce’s family on our website, www.pagenkopf.com.