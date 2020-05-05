ELM GROVE/ PEWAUKEE
Joyce Elaine Barth
July 15, 1937 — May 1, 2020
Joyce Elaine Barth, 82, of Elm Grove and Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Homosassa, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Joyce was born on July 15, 1937, in Berwyn, Illinois, to Ronald and Thelma (Williams) Deabler. She met J. Robert “Bob” Barth at the University of Michigan and they were married on July 5, 1958, in LaGrange, Illinois. They moved to Milwaukee in 1961 and ultimately to Elm Grove in 1969, where they raised their two children. Joyce was an active tennis player at the Western Racquet Club and was a professional tax preparer for many years. Joyce and Bob enjoyed many summers “up north” on Squaw Lake in the Minocqua area and many peaceful warm winter evenings on their lanai in Homosassa, Florida. She was a passionate
and fanatic sports fan, forever loudly cheering on her beloved Packers, Brewers and Wolverines, always with her Korbel brandy close by. Joyce was also an outstanding cook, specializing in Bob’s mother’s old Czech recipes for Sauerbraten, Kinedliky, Cerni Kuba, Vanocka and (of course) apple strudel. She was also strong-willed about her conservative politics, and only wished she could have cast one more ballot for President Trump.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Bob, of 62 years; her children Steve (Cherie) Barth and Suzanne (Dan) Swain; her brother, John (Marianne) Deabler; her grandchildren, Danielle Barth, Robert Barth, Zachery Swain, Shannon Swain and Katie Swain; and her niece Jenny (Deabler) Nelson (Doug), and nephew Ronald Deabler. Joyce was preceded in passing by her loveable long-haired dachshunds, Chrissy, Sassy and Freddy.
The Barth family would like to thank the wonderful staffs at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Summit and ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their loving and tender care and attention provided to Joyce.
There will be a private family internment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A celebrations of Joyce’s life will be scheduled at a future date.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield is serving the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-782-5330 or visit its website at beckerritter.com to leave a card, memory or condolence.