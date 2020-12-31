WAUKESHA
Joyce S. Meyer
Joyce S. Meyer of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the age of 67. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Roger and Caroline (nee Faust) Noworatzky.
On August 17, 1974, she married Dennis Meyer at St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz. Joyce was proud to have been a longtime employee at Walgreens, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed volunteering at St. William, where she and Dennis were longtime members. She loved to entertain and host large dinners for friends and family. She especially treasured her time spent with her granddaughters. Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Dennis Meyer; daughters Christina “Tina” Appleton and Sarah (Eric) Bissing; granddaughters Violet and Samantha; and brothers Steve (Patt Langlay) Noworatzky, Ken (Margo) Noworatzky and Don (Sue) Noworatzky. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Vicky (Randy) Modra, brothers-in-law Tom (Wendy) Meyer and Tim (Debbie) Meyer, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Special thank you to the staff at Nephrology Associates, G.I. Associates and AngelsGrace Hospice for the wonderful care given to Joyce.
A private family mass will take place at St. William Catholic Church. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Joyce’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Ave. Waukesha WI, 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.