WAUKESHA
Judith A. Burnham
March 19, 1956 — July 18, 2020
Judith A. Burnham of Waukesha, age 64, was born into eternal life July 18, 2020.
Beloved sister of Janice Aprahamian, Joyce Oliverson, Jeanne Beardsley and David Burnham.
Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Gertrude Burnham, and her sister, Julie Burnham. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Parish, 136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle, on Friday, September 25, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow.
Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-425-9797 or visit online at www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.