WAUKESHA
Judith A. Ponasik (nee Kaiser)
June 19, 1938 — July 22, 2020
Judith A. Ponasik (nee Kaiser) of Waukesha, age 82, passed away on July 22, 2020.
Beloved wife of John for 62 years. Loving mother of John (Mary), Jeff, Julie (Greg) Datka and Jill (William) Bradley. Cherished grandma of Noelle (Eike), Zach, Molly, Greg (Katie), Mitchell and Charlie. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Judith was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha, where she was active with the Christian Women’s Society and the Catholic Study Club. She was also a member of the Spring City Garden Club.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Center, Milwaukee Opera Theatre or to St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.