PEWAUKEE
Judith Ann Cass (nee Galinsky)
May 8, 1954 — Sept. 27, 2020
Judith Ann Cass (nee Galinsky), age 66, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, after a long and well fought battle with cancer.
Judy was born on May 8, 1954, at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, to Evelyn and Herb Galinsky. Judy grew up in Milwaukee with her sister Mary and brother Jim. Judy was the longtime partner of Charles Cass until they finally tied the knot on April 4, 2007. Although they moved once in all those years, they remained in Pewaukee for their entire relationship. Together Judy and Chuck had a wonderful life together filled with traveling and family. Judy was an avid gambler and could often be found in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or even Potawatomi Bingo and Casino in Milwaukee. In the late 1980s, Judy won a mega jackpot that funded the remainder of her gambling endeavors.
Judy is survived by her husband, Chuck Cass; brother Jim Galinsky; four stepsons, Richard (Dana) Wallner, Brian Cass, Steve (Christina) Cass and David (Mary) Cass; 11 grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Evelyn Galinsky; and her sister, Mary Galinsky.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a burial service at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A luncheon at Alioto’s in Wauwatosa will follow the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.