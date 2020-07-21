WAUKESHA
Judith Rae Lindner
June 9, 1962 — July 16, 2020
Judith Rae Lindner was born to George W. Lindner and Delores (Turinske) Lindner on June 9, 1962, in Wausau. She was born to eternal life on July 16, 2020, at age 58.
Judy is survived by her loving daughter Kasie Brue and beloved grandchildren Austin and Emitt Hacker; her mother Deloris (Turinske), Sox Dee Duley; her sisters Vicki Tegge and Patty Lindner; her brother Jon Lindner and his wife Amanda Lindner; nieces and nephews; stepbrothers Ron, Ken and Jim Duley; stepsister Caroylin Duley; and many more family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, George W. Lindner; her grandparents; and her cherished baby sister, Sherry.
Judy was a spirited soul who had many loves in her life. Her most cherished is her daughter Kasie, whom she waited a long time for. She was a huge fan of dogs, having many throughout her lifetime. She loved motorcycles and was frequently seen riding as a passenger on many. She loved to play pool, and participated in tournaments, which she often won. She enjoyed nature, backyard barbecues and social gatherings. She would often be heard saying, “Let’s go eat the yard bird,” referring to barbecue chicken. She loved music — some of her favorite bands were Journey, Styx, Boston and many more. Her calendar had live concerts penciled in which she attended with great joy. She had a gift of being able to fix mechanical things. She often said, “I’ll fix it.” And she did!
Judy loved to dream, she loved art, and she loved life and lived her life to the fullest.
Judy’s Celebration of Life will be held at Buchner Park in Waukesha on August 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks required.
Judy’s family extends their appreciation and thanks to the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care.
Cremation Society of Waukesha, 262-436-9400, is serving the family.