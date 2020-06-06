Julienne Argentine
Julienne Argentine found peace on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 76.
She was the loving wife of Scott Wohlgemuth for 25 years.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Bateson, and her aunt, Ann Herndon.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Tina) Bateson, Norman Bateson and Brian (Jennifer) Bateson, and her grandchildren, Nick, Natalie, Emily, Micayla, Michael, Brian, Eric and Graham. She is further survived by her brothers, Franklin Argentine and Jon Lair, and her sister, Judy (Jack) Conley.
She battled lung cancer tenaciously for five years and through it all continued her life-long love of collecting her treasured cookbooks, Boyds Bears and driving Jeeps. She had a quick wit, an infectious grin and a twinkle in her eye when something amused her. She adored their dogs, Willie, Ashley, Stevie, Hazel, Kelly, Sasha, Misty and even Randy. She also grew quite fond of her bird Suzy.
She and Scott enjoyed their Saturday outings around southeastern Wisconsin looking for the best food and drink. She will be missed.
Services were private.
If so desired, please make a donation to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County in her name.
