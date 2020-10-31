MUKWONAGO
June A. Steinke (nee Sprague)
Nov. 17, 1922 — Oct. 29, 2020
June A. Steinke, 97, of Mukwonago, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Waukesha on November 17, 1922. June is now reunited with Bob, her husband for 72 years.
She is survived by her children Tom, Jim (Phyllis), John (Pam), Mary (Don), Bob (Cindy), Pat (Wade), Dave (Carole) and Sally (Thomas); 16 grandchildren: Mike, Pam (Chris), Penny, Matt (Beth), Erin (Travis), Jesse (Vivienne), Rhonda (Jeff), Heidi, Katie (Norb), Dan (Becky), Nicole (Ryan), Josh, Stacy (Brian), Mindy (Derek), Bree (Tom) and Cassy; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to Bob, June was also preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mary Sprague; her brothers Gerald (Joyce) and Joseph; her daughter-in-law Sharon Steinke; her granddaughter Jenny and her great-grandson Barrett.
In addition to being a loving and supportive mother and grandmother, June worked many years as a registered nurse at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Parish. She had a strong belief in God and the blessings he brings. She enjoyed getting together with friends, attending Mukwonago Senior Citizens events, playing cards, traveling, jigsaw puzzles and the Milwaukee Brewers. The family wishes to thank Chrystal for her loving care over the last couple of years. A special thanks to the ProHealth and AngelsGrace Hospice team for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her name.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago. Fr. Loyola Amalraj will officiate the Mass. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. June will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Eagle immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.