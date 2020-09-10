OCONOMOWOC
June Ann Wolf (nee Werner)
June 21, 1938 — Sept. 6, 2020
June Ann Wolf (nee Werner), age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
June was born June 21, 1938, in Hartford, to Violetta (nee Wheling) and Custer Werner. She was united in marriage to Darwin Lee Wolf on July 30, 1955, in Neosho. Together they owned and operated Wolf’s Breeding Service for 27 years and June was his dedicated bookkeeper. She enjoyed raising chickens and loved Sundays spent with her family and serving her famous chicken dinners. She also enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, mushroom hunting, baking, playing cards, going on bus trips with her daughter, Diane Wolf’s Tours to play bingo, and in earlier years, fishing. June was a cook for Bublitz’s Restaurant in Hartford for four years. Most of all, June loved to be with her family who was incredibly devoted to them and will be remembered fondly as a goodhearted woman and dearly missed.
June is survived by her loving children Deborah (Bernie) Krahn, Davy Wolf, Diane (partner, Jim Hilger) Wolf and Danette Reed; seven cherished grandchildren, Justin (Susan) Krahn, Dautie (Andrew) Siegman, Katie (Patrick) Bakic, Amanda (Nicholas) Christian, Tylor (Katie) Reed, Kristy (fiancé, Kyle Porosky) Reed and Trevor (Karley) Reed; nine cherished greatgrandchildren, Brookson, Elyza, Colton, Annabelle, Patrick III, Sawyer, Gauge, Karson and Adalynn; dear siblings, Phyllis Lehman, Nina (Glen) Wiesmueller and Jean Kintop; and sister- in-law, Jan Faskell. She is further survived by her beloved cat, “Tinker,” among other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Darwin; siblings, Joan Werner, Richard Werner and Darlene (Wilbur) Whitty; parents-in-law, Catherine Hayes, Martin and Katherine Wolf; and siblings- in-law, Darl Lehman, Mike Kintopp and Raymond Faskell.
June’s memorial service will be held Friday, September 11, at 5 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027, with Pastor Tom Pietz officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. Inurnment to follow at St. Olaf Lutheran Church Cemetery in Rubicon.
Contributions in memory of June are appreciated to St. Olaf Lutheran Church Youth Group, in care of June’s family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.