June E. Riley
June Evelyn Riley passed away peacefully, after a brief stay at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 97, just three weeks shy of her 98th birthday.
June married Verlyn Riley on July 15, 1944, and was blessed with 75 years of unconditional love and commitment. They spent most of their life together in the house that they built and raised two sons.
June’s most precious times were spent with family. The holidays and special occasions showed her love for baking and cooking as we always had so much delicious food to enjoy. She enjoyed sewing and quiet mornings reading her Bible. Her faith was extremely important to her and she always told us, “Jesus loves you.”
Many memories were made as June was able to enjoy quality time with her four grandchildren, who all lived nearby. As the family grew she had the opportunity to also enjoy time with her six great-grandchildren. The love she shared with her family has blessed us all. The hugs she always gave and memories that were made will forever remain in our hearts. We can picture her now doing the “grandma wave” as she takes her wings and soars to the heavens to watch over us all.
June is survived by her husband, Verlyn; daughter- in-law Bonnie; son Dale (Paula Jo); grandchildren Tim (Kris), Erin (Jonathon) Stroebel, Bryon (Maria) and Aimee, as well as great-grandchildren Theo and Max Pupillo, Jameson and Brendan Stroebel, Abigail Senior and Jacen Riley.
June was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Larry, Arthur, Harvey, Marion; and son, Dennis.
Private services will be held with immediate family.
Memorials may be given to a charity close to your heart.
Church and Chapel is serving the family.