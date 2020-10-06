DOUSMAN
Junice H. Miokovich (nee Sundt)
June 1, 1940 — Oct. 4, 2020
Junice H. Miokovich (nee Sundt), of Dousman, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Junice was born in Thief River Falls, Minn., on June 1, 1940, the daughter of Harvey and Gladys Sundt.
She retired from Sentry Foods where she was a head cashier and bookkeeper for 30 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed her part-time work at Old World Wisconsin where she was the gift shop supervisor. Junice was an enthusiastic world traveler. She spent time vacationing from the beaches of Mexico and Jamaica, the fjords of Norway, and to the Great Ocean Road of Australia and numerous places in between. Junice loved the water and took great delight in swimming in her pool and vacationing at Lost Land Lake. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, making and selling her crafts and flower arrangements. Junice was a member of the Red Hat Society and the American Legion.
Junice will be deeply missed by her children, Wendy (Jeff) Kipperman-Burns of Dousman, Kraig Knippschild of Cary, Ill., Kevin Knippschild of Elgin, Ill., Michele Warner of Mukwonago, and Llyn (Chris) Moon of Dousman; grandchildren, Courtney (Jared), Alexandra (John), Kaylan, Thomas (Michelle), Travis, Mark, Jessica (Eric), Nicole (Mike), Jared (Adrianna), Kelsey (Marek), Cody (Sean), Brandon (Taylor), Logan, Leah (Jared), and Ryan; 10 great-grandkids; sister, Grace Yates of Wilmer, Minn.; and cherished friend, Sue Nettesheim.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; and sister, Barbara Ennesser.
The visitation for Junice will be held on Friday, October 9, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or to Evangelical & Reformed Church, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.