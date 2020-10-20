NORTH PRAIRIE
Karen J. Pease
March 16, 1941 — Oct. 17, 2020
Karen J. Pease, 79, of North Prairie, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Karen was born on March 16, 1941, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Bernard and Delores (Howard) VanDillen. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and on May 9, 1970, she married the love of her life, Robert D. Pease, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha.
Karen worked as a housekeeper for the majority of her working career. Karen’s loving family remembers her for her kindness and her loving spirit. She was always willing to help a friend or family member in need. She was also a talented cook and kept her family well fed. Karen had rheumatoid arthritis for many years but she did not allow that to slow her down. She never complained and was strong, independent and capable despite this diagnosis. Karen had some artistic talents and expressed them through crafting. It must also be mentioned that she had a strong connection with animals and loved her dogs dearly. She was a very helpful and giving woman and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Karen is survived by: her dear husband, Bob Pease; her two sisters, Mary VanDillen and Anne VanDillen; her two brothers, John VanDillen and Joe (Ellen) VanDillen; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Dave) Moots and Betty Pease; two nieces, River (DeWayne) VanDillen and Rainin VanDillen; and four nephews, Mark (Lisa) VanDillen, Steve (Roxanne) Pease, Jeff (Jodie) Pease and Jim (Amy) Pease. She is also survived by a number of great-nieces and nephews, her first great-great niece who was born on October 6, 2020, and other relatives and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul VanDillen; her brother-in-law, Stuart Pease; her sister-in-law, Pat VanDillen; her nephew, Mike VanDillen; and her four loving companions, Muffy Pease, Daisy Pease, Dixie Pease and Sadie Pease.
Karen will be laid to rest today, October 20, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha during a private family service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.