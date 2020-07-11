NEW BERLIN
Karen Kathleen Atwell (nee Nagel)
Dec. 25, 1941 — July 5, 2020
Karen Kathleen Atwell (nee Nagel) was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was 78 years old. Karen was born on Christmas Day 1941 in Milwaukee to Emil and Esther Nagel (nee Rambadt). She was baptized and confirmed at Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, attended Clark Street Elementary School, St. Mathew Evangelical Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Nathan Hale High School.
In 1961, Karen married Ted Atwell, the love of her life. They have lived for over 50 years in the home they built together in New Berlin.
She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Susan (John) Bieberitz and Lori Atwell. Karen was a proud, caring and dedicated grandmother to her three grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura) Bieberitz, David Bieberitz and Elizabeth Bieberitz. She always encouraged their musical talent by attending her grandchildren’s musically-enhanced worship services and many grade school and high school band concerts. For numerous years while her daughters were growing up, Karen was a hardworking Girl Scout leader. She continued to support the program by working at the Girl Scout Council Office in Waukesha. Later, during her employment as receptionist at Aurora Health Center in New Berlin, she faithfully brought in tasty baked goods every Friday for her co-workers. Karen enjoyed yearly Caribbean cruises with Ted and her daughter Lori, and Ted and Karen traveled with daughter Sue and family on several vacations. Her retirement dreams were to go on an Alaskan cruise and also to visit Hawaii, and she and Ted enjoyed every minute of both those trips! Karen’s infectious sweet smile, demeanor and baked treats will be missed by many.
Karen is survived by her husband, Ted; daughters, Sue (John) and Lori; grandchildren, Benjamin (Laura), David and Elizabeth; brother-in-law Ned Atwell; nieces and nephews Jill (Jim), Judy, and Jodie (Deiger), Dawn (Marty), Mark and Shawn; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Emil and Esther, and sister Betty (Augie) Seeger.
Krause Funeral Home in New Berlin is serving the family. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson, Wisconsin.