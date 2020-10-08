SEATTLE
Karen Marie Butschke Noble
Jan. 11, 1946 — April 5, 2020
Karen Marie Butschke Noble passed away on April 5, 2020, at her home in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 74.
Karen was born and raised in the Town of Ashippun. Karen graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1964; she was a member of the National Honor Society. Karen attended Carroll College and graduated in 1968 with a teacher’s degree in English and German.
Karen taught English at Cedarburg High School for 10 years. Karen completed additional studies in Colorado. Karen later moved to Seattle, Wash. After teaching for a time, Karen attended the University of Washington and studied professional production editing. She became an independent contractor and started her own business, Olyvisya. Karen was a professional writer for many large Seattle corporations.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Carrie Butschke; husband, John Noble; brother Richard Berger and Jacob Butschke. She is survived by her brother Harold A. Butschke of Oconomowoc; her nieces Mardel Kline, Michelle Kooms and nephew Kenneth Berger. She is further survived by her brother’s children Carrie Mueller, John Butschke, Margaret Clark, Christopher Butschke, and Johanna Butschke, as well as other relatives and friends.
Karen enjoyed writing letters to family members, reading history books, sewing and cooking. She enjoyed working on the Butschke family history. She enjoyed sharing old family stories with her brother. She collected knickknacks, sewing material and antiques.
Karen enjoyed spending time in her yard. She had many flowers and trees. She loved feeding the wild birds. The friendly crows would swoop down and pick up the peanuts she would toss out for them. They became like family to her. The squirrels were also very friendly and enjoyed the treats that she gave them.
Karen traveled to Wisconsin on occasion to take trips with her parents around Wisconsin to view the sights and enjoy visiting historic places. She enjoyed spending time with her brother and his family.
Karen’s final resting place will be with her parents at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc. A service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the cemetery.
The family was served by Emmick Family Funeral Home, Seattle.