Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 7:20 pm
Karen Nicholson
Karen Nicholson, age 78, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She is formally from the Town of Summit. A Memorial Celebration will be held in the spring of 2021.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-567-4457.