DOUSMAN
Karen R. LaPorte
Dec. 4, 1939 — July 2, 2020
Karen R. LaPorte, 80, of Dousman, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Karen was born on December 4, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of John and Ruth (Kanter) Carlson. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
On December 28, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ronald F. LaPorte Jr. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Franklin. God blessed Ron and Karen’s marriage with seven children. The couple enjoyed over 53 years of marriage together until Ron’s passing in 2011.
First and foremost in Karen’s life was her family.
She loved her children and also had a special love for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was kind, energetic and had a heart for others.
Karen had many interests and liked to be active. She loved cows, chickens, going to just about any fair, camping, driving and cheering for the Texas A& M Aggie football team. Karen’s faith was also very important to her. Her family takes comfort in the fact that she is now in heaven. Karen was a good woman and she will be dearly missed by her loving family.
She is survived by six children, Gerald (Sue) LaPorte, Jeffrey LaPorte, Randolph (Amanda) LaPorte, Rhonda Gutenberger, Renee (Joal) Brinkman and Justin (Lori) LaPorte; 25 dear grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Anders (Carol) Carlson. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear husband, Ronald, whom she missed deeply; her beloved son, Scott John LaPorte; and her sister, Audrey (Carlson) Holcomb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karen’s honor may be made to her family.
Funeral services will be held for Karen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Reformation Ev. Lutheran Church, S39-W32887 Highway D (corner of highways D and E), Dousman, WI 53118. The Rev. Jonathan E.
Arndt will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
Karen will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com