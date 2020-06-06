MUKWONAGO
Karen Ruth Carney (nee Schroeder)
May 16, 1947 — June 3, 2020
Karen Ruth Carney (nee Schroeder), age 73, of Mukwonago, died peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc. Karen was born on May 16, 1947, in Watertown, to Auther and Evelyn (Schloesser) Schroeder.
Karen worked for many years at Ventura Foods (Holsum Foods) in Waukesha. She retired at the age of 67. In those years she became friends with many co-workers whom she considered part of her family.
She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her lots of joy. To Karen, family always came first. She would spend countless hours tending to her flowers and feeding all kinds of birds. She loved her hummingbirds, watching them at the feeders was also a great delight to her.
She was a creative and artsy person. She enjoyed making beautiful pots for her plants and coloring many beautiful pictures.
The family is extremely grateful for the exceptional care shown her by the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice, where she spent the last two months of her life. While there she made many friends and had a deep connection with her caregivers. We know she will be greatly missed and remembered for a longtime by all who had the joy and pleasure to meet her, family, extended family and friends.
Karen is survived by her husband, John Carney; her children, Wendy (John) Kreush of West Allis, Dorie (Derek) Neal of Milwaukee and Kelly (Christi) Shaw of Wauwatosa; her stepchildren, Tanja Betz and Shawn (Jamie) Carney; her 10 grandchildren, Courtney Shaw, Stefanie (Andy) Guss, Jeremy (Jamie) Kreush, April Kreush, Allen Kreush, Devin Neal, Deana Neal, Cheyanne Dallapiazza, Kristian Shaw and Kaiden Shaw; her 11 great-grandchildren, Fiona Guss, Noelle Guss, Quinton Neal, Marissa Kruckeberg, Mason Shaw, Ashton Defliger, Alectra Wilson, Haley Carney, Samantha Carney, Amber Carney and Jaxson Carney; the father of her children, Kenneth (Ramona) Shaw; her sister, Betsy Layton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her son, Reynold “Renny” Shaw; her brother, Donald Schroeder; her sister, Mary Kreiziger; and her sisterin- law, Gladys Schroeder.
A time to celebrate Karen’s life will be held on Saturday, June 20, from noon until 4 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59). The family asks that you dress casual, bring your best stories and memories of Karen and in this time please follow the CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks.
Karen’s cremated remains will be interred with her son at a later date.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution can direct them to the family for later distribution to the charities most important to Karen.
Please feel free to sign the online guest registry or leave a message/story about Karen at www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/ Genesee is honored to be assisting the Carney family.