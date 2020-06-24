WAUKESHA
Karen Sue Matsen (nee Lyons)
Jan. 26, 1948 — June 4, 2020
Karen Sue Matsen (nee Lyons), a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born January 26, 1948, in Waukesha.
Karen graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1967. She met her husband, James, at a church social and they married on June 8, 1970. Karen loved cats and always had a furry companion by her side.
Karen is survived by her husband, James Michael; her sister Patricia LeMieux Berres; and in-laws Bette Matsen, Robert Matsen and David Matsen (Marcia).
Those by whom Karen was preceded in death includes her parents, William F. Lyons and Dorothy M. (nee Torwaldson) Ladewig; her brother Donald J. Lyons; also parents-in-law John and Ann Matsen; and brother-in-law John Matsen (Chris).
Services for Karen will be at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha on Saturday June 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family. The family will chose a charity to donate to at a later date.
