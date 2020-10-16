WAUKESHA
Kathleen Johnson
May 30, 1944 — Oct. 12, 2020
Kathleen Johnson of Waukesha passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace on October 12, 2020, at the age of 76. Kathleen was born on May 30, 1944, to Elmer and Clara (Zimmerman) Kalk.
She is survived by her children Lori Reichert and Jill Johnson; grandchildren Amanda (Zach) Napierala, Nikki (Michael) Lange, Misty (Jon) Olson, Stephanie (Brad) Czeshinski and Nathan Reichert (Allie Kirchen); great-grandchildren Arianna and Antonio Napierala, Vincent and Carter Reichert, Jordi, Emmit, and Sophia Olson, Allyson, Molly and Charlie Czeshinski, and James and Izabelle Lange.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her brother Kenny and Clyde Kalk.
