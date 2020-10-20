WEST BEND
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ A. Liebner
Kathleen “Kathy” A. Liebner of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at age 78. She was a retired school secretary from MPS for 30-plus years.
She loved to travel, garden, spend time with her family and friends, and loved to take photos (lots of photos).
Survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Liebner. She is further survived by Neal (Ann) Russo, Bill (Tosca) Russo, Tim Russo, Laura (LeRoy) Liebner, Larry (Candace) Liebner and Linda Liebner; grandchildren Michael (Lariza) Russo, Ryan Liebner, Ashley Liebner, Natalie Johnson, Taylor Liebner, Jessica LaValley and Tim LaValley; great-grandchild Emma Russo; other family members and friends.
Visitation Thursday, October 22, at New Life Church, 11919 W. Bradley Road, from 10 a.m. until noon. Committal Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Kathy felt her and Richard’s greatest assets were their children and grandchildren.
