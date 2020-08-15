WAUKESHA
Kathleen M. Poenitsch
Kathleen (Kathy) M. Poenitsch, 35, of Waukesha, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at home.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Paul Poenitsch; their two children, Shyanne Poenitsch and Dylan Poenitsch; her mother, Vicki Mckeever; father, Freddie Balboa (Leeann); grandmother Yvonne Dailey and Francis Balboa; in-laws Rhonda Poenitsch and William Poenitsch; sister Alicia Balboa; brothers Vennino Vasquez, James Vasquez and Nicholas Balboa; stepbrothers Charles Hillen and Benjamin Hillen; godson Maseion Anderson; and her nieces and nephews.
Kathy loved all of her family and friends. She was a kind-hearted and beautiful soul that lit up the room when she walked in. She was outgoing and beautiful.
There will be a memorial service at the Poenitsch home, W224-S6390 Guthrie Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Friday, August 21, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. We will be serving food and beverages. There you will be able to show your respects to the family.