Kathleen M. Staudt (Griesmer)
June 26, 1930 — July 14, 2020
Kathleen M. Staudt (Griesmer), age 90, passed away on July 14, 2020, surrounded by her family at Agrace Hospice. She was born on June 26, 1930, to William and Aldean (Jeffords) Griesmer in Mapleton.
Kathleen is survived by children Kent Staudt, Greg Staudt, Jay Staudt and Michele (Rich) Joseph; grandchildren Jeremy (Chrisy) Staudt, Nick Staudt, Brent Staudt, Ryan (Jessica) Staudt, Stacy (Alex) Young, Joe Lang, Kelsey (Jake) Vincent, Elle Joseph and Jacob (Emily) Joseph; great-grandchildren Chloe Staudt, Emma Staudt, Eli Staudt, Paisley Vincent, Theodore Vincent, Axel Vincent, Mason Staudt and Adrian Young; sister-in-law Yvonne Griesmer; nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents; her daughter-in-law Christine; her great-grandchild Jude; and her siblings Betty (Art) Mamerow, Jerry Griesmer and Eugene Griesmer.
Kathleen grew up in Lannon and graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1948. She met and married Joe in 1953. They lived in Milwaukee until 1962 when they moved to their farm in Ashippun. She worked many years as a nurse’s aide at the Hartford Hospital in the OB department. After that, she worked in home health care until she retired. She enjoyed spending time in the garden with her flowers and tomato plants and spending time with her family and her many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s name can be made out to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church.
A visitation will take place on August 1, 2020, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Father John Yockey presiding. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation. Kathleen will be buried at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Neosho following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.