Kathleen Margaret Jane McNulty
Nov. 13, 1981 — June 4, 2020
Kathleen Margaret Jane McNulty, a former resident of Waukesha, entered this world on November 13, 1981 and was gathered into the arms of God on June 4, 2020. Left behind with unspeakable grief are her father, Gerry; her mother, Pam; her brother, Kyle, and his wife, Theresa; and nephews Jacob and Jesse along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kathy was a loving, loyal and generous person. She also fought the demons of addiction and mental health issues for many years. Her struggles are now over and she is held in the palm of God’s hand.
A private family gathering will take place.