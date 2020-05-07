Kathy E. Porter
Sept. 26, 1950 — April 29, 2020
Kathy E. Porter, age 69, passed away on April 29, 2020. Kathy was born on September 26, 1950, to Joe and Mary Jobst in Pontiac, Ill.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Dave, of 46 years; her children Bryce (Liz Hoffman) and Casey Porter; her grandchildren Laythan, Asher, Breanna and Soleil; siblings Deborah Jobst, Jennifer (Mark Lindberg), Joe (Delia Munoz), Mary Sue Jobst and John (Amy Henning); along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Mary Jobst, and brother- in-law Tom Green.
Kathy worked as an X-ray technician and went to school at Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge, Ill.), where she graduated in 1973. She then continued to work at Lutheran General Hospital until she retired in 1998.
Kathy loved to go bowling with friends, crafting and crocheting with her sister, and playing a wide variety of games with all her grandchildren. Kathy also loved to play card games. She went to the Senior Center four days a week to play various card games. She also went to Las Vegas once a year (with friends) to play pai gow and Texas hold-em. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorials in Kathy’s name can be made out to The American Diabetes Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.