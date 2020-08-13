OCONOMOWOC
Kay A. Grainer (nee Keyes)
Oct. 25, 1942 — March 26, 2020
Kay A. Grainer (nee Keyes) was born on October 25, 1942, in Wauwatosa, to Oliver and Joan Keyes, and passed away into God's loving arms on March 26, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, James Grainer of 54 years, who she met at the age of 10; her children, Scott (Margaret) of Oconomowoc, Tim Grainer of Oconomowoc; and her beloved grandson, Nick Grainer of Oconomowoc. She is further survived by her sister, Sue (William) Graham of Waukesha, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Craig (Joan) Keyes.
Kay graduated from Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee in 1960. She worked at Oconomowoc area schools for 31 years as a teacher’s aide and then as administrative assistant. She was an avid golfer, bowler and involved with the Badger Kart Club and World Karting Association for many years. She loved to socialize and meet new people. She enjoyed life, gambling, and traveling. She adored her family and friends and especially loved to watch her grandson, Nick, play soccer from childhood to high school.
A visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will follow. Masks are required if you plan to attend the visitation or church service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Angels Grace Hospice, or The Oconomowoc Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.