HARTLAND
Kenneth David Caracci
June 1, 1962 - Nov. 3, 2020
Kenneth David Caracci of Hartland found peace after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home with his family at his bedside at the age of 58.
Ken was born in Waukesha on June 1, 1962, the son of James Andrew Caracci Sr. and Charmaine Geraldine (nee Orgas) Caracci. Ken is survived by the love of his life, Lora (nee Boehm) Caracci. They were together for 21 amazing years and married for 16 of those years. The love and bond between them was a very special one. He is also survived by brother James (Diane) Caracci Jr., sister Liz (Jan) Worrell and brother Ronald Caracci, mother-in-law Carol (Lillie) Boehm, sisters- and brothers-in-law Linda (Vince) Meindel, Richard (Christy) Boehm Jr., Lisa (Boehm) Schmocker and Randall (Sarah) Boehm, as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Ken graduated from Waukesha South High School, and went on to get his associate degree in manufacturing engineering at WCTC. He worked at Bruno Independent Living Aids for 31 years. Ken enjoyed spending time with his wife, Lora, and all of his friends and family. Ken was a truly phenomenal man, husband, son, brother and friend. Everyone who had the pleasure to meet and know Ken loved him. He touched many lives, and his family and friends feel blessed and honored to have had him in their lives. He will be truly missed.
Ken enjoyed cooking, hunting, and watching his favorite TV series and movies. Some of his other interests were history, listening to music, hiking and walking with Lora on the Ice Age Trails and in other surrounding state parks, trap shooting and reading. He also loved being with his fur babies (cats). He loved Socks, Fluffy, Simba, Patches, Annie and Munchkin and they loved him in return.
The family would like to thank Dr. LoConte at UW-Health Madison, Dr. Timothy Wassenaar at OMH Cancer Center and Carborne Center, Dr. Elizabeth Davies, and the WMH doctors, nurses, and hospice team who have helped Ken through his 12-year battle. To all the friends and family who have been with us during this journey, we so appreciate all of your love, respect, and prayers over the years. We would like to extend a special expression of thanks to Ken’s employer, Bruno Independent Living Aids, Ken’s Bruno work family, MR, Dave, RJ, Dan, Larry, Jeff and others, and our wonderful neighbors Perry and Julie Green and Kim Bush. Ken cherished the love and friendship of his closest friends, RJ (Cheryl) Hildebran, Steve (Cindy) Soltis, Mark (Carmen) Ignatew and Dan Goyer. We thank you beyond words for all the love and assistance. Ken also had a special relationship with Joe and Kathy Soltis. They were family to him, and Ken enjoyed sharing his life with them and their amazing family.
Our hearts are broken and we miss Ken dearly, but we are comforted because we know he is at peace. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the influence he had on us. Ken always put family and friends first, and we will never forget his quick smile and laugh.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family or the American Cancer Society.
We will not be having a service at this time due to the pandemic.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.