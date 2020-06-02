OCONOMOWOC
Kenneth Gilbert Groenke
Jan. 30, 1926 — May 15, 2020
Kenneth Gilbert Groenke, age 94, of Oconomowoc, died peacefully on May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken lived a long, interesting life filled with happiness and the love of God. Growing up in Racine during the Depression, he hauled ashes on a sled in winter and delivered ice in the summer. During haying season, he took the train to Sturgeon Bay to help on the family farm.
Ken attended Washington High School in Racine where he excelled in football and track (he told me to include that in his obit). Ken enlisted in the Marines in 1943 when he was 17 and was stationed in Saipan, participated in the battle of Okinawa and was with the first service men to enter Nagasaki after the atom bomb. In later life he shared his experiences in a YouTube documentary called “Ken Groenke, Between the Lines.”
After the war he returned to Racine and met the love of his life, Joan (nee Marsh), and was married for 55 years. Always a hard worker, he started out selling pots and pans door to door. The stories he told about that time have become family lore. Eventually he moved to Waukesha where he was a chartered financial consultant, providing retirement plans to educators.
At retirement he and Joan spent winters in Arizona and summers in Wisconsin, where he could finally indulge his lifelong passion for golf. (He couldn’t hit ’em long but he was a great chipper.) He will always be remembered as a generous man who lived a good Christian life. He will live on in the stories he told, his wit, humor and the wisdom he shared.
Ken is survived by five children, Eric Groenke (Donna) and daughters Kathleen Converse (Gordon), Andrea Rich (Don), Jennifer Kasbohm (Michael) and Jessica Groenke. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc on Saturday, June 6, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m.