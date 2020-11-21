EAST TROY
Kenneth H. Moat
Aug. 6, 1949 — Nov. 18, 2020
Kenneth H. Moat, age 71, of East Troy, passed away November 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born August 6, 1949, to Herbert and Ida Mae Moat. He graduated from East Troy High School. After high school Ken worked as a welder for Cooper Industries for 33 years. He also owned his own business Midwest Power Equipment in Waukesha for 12 years. Ken was a self-taught mechanic, he enjoyed tractor pulling and restoring vintage John Deere tractors. His passion was working with local farmers to help with field work, anytime spent driving a tractor was a good time by Ken. Ken collected John Deere memorabilia. He also enjoyed parades especially when he got to drive a tractor and going to car shows.
Ken will be dearly missed by his girlfriend, Ann Knoll; his mother, Ida Mae; and his siblings Mary (Lyn Gehring) Moat, Bob (Jean) Moat, Ron Moat and Kathy (John) MacKenzie. He will be further missed by his sons Steve (Dayna) Moat and Tim Moat; his grandchildren Daykota (Spencer), Quinton, Desirae (Dan) and Xavier; his great-grandchildren, Tenlee, Marley, and Zion; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Moat.
A celebration of Ken’s like will take place on Monday, November 30, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. memorial service.
A special thank you to Ann Knoll and her son Johnny for being such a big part of Ken’s life these past four years as well as for all the dinners every Sunday at Ann’s daughter, Roxanne Marinello’s, home. Another special thank you to his hospice nurse Dennis Campbell and social worker Bart for their compassion and care. Last but not least thank you to the LTR Power family for their kindness and support.
Services entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For more information, call 262-514-4600 or visit online at www.integrityfunerals.net.