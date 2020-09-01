THE VILLAGES, FLA.
Kenneth J. Scheibe
Kenneth J. Scheibe of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Milwaukee on January 20, 1942, the son of Raymond and Bernice (nee Bretz) Scheibe.
Ken worked at UPS as a package driver for 30 years and retired in 1996. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, working at the Wisconsin State Fair and being an observer for the Milwaukee Mile.
Ken will be missed by his wife, Carol (nee Becher) of 39 years, and children, Daniel Scheibe (Julie Hill) of Eagle, Dawn (Brian) Treichel of Brookfield and Donna (Robert) Duesing of Brookfield. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at Wisconsin Memorial Park — Family Center, West Chapel, 12875 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.