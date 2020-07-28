WAUKESHA
Kevin D. Strader
Feb. 28, 1989 — July 20, 2020
Kevin D. Strader of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 31. He was born in Waukesha on February 28, 1989, the son of Daniel and Cathy (nee Brouchoud) Strader.
He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. On August 15, 2014, he married Aliea Rickard in Waukesha and together they had two beautiful children, Jaxson, age 4, and Lily, 7 months. Kevin graduated summa cum laude from Carroll University in 2015 and had plans to attend Marquette University for his master’s degree.
He will be forever missed by his loving wife Aliea of Waukesha, and their cherished children, Jaxson and Lily Strader; his proud and loving parents, Daniel and Cathy Strader of Big Bend; brothers and sisters, Angela (Ty) Ketterhagen of Waterford, Emily Strader of Waukesha, Hope Strader of Big Bend, Corey Strader of Pewaukee and Scott Strader of Pewaukee; grandparents, David and Geraldine Brouchoud of New Berlin; his father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Brian and Lori Rickard of Waukesha; and sisters-inlaw, Arielle (Thom) Provost of West Allis and Heather Rickard of West Milwaukee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and best friend, Austin Rickard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Services will be private for the family only.
Due to the current pandemic, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. The wearing of a face mask or covering is encouraged for everyone’s protection. Thank you.
