EAGLE
Kim M. Humphrey ‘HUMP’
March 1, 1953 — Aug. 19, 2020
Kim Humphrey, 67, died suddenly with his loyal canine, Maddie, at his side.
Kim was a 1971 graduate from Mukwonago High School and was a celebrated runner in track and especially cross country, breaking numerous school records. He belonged to the Laborer’s International Union for 28 years, often telling stories of how he would walk the beams on high-rise structures. He had a compassionate heart. He enjoyed wood working projects, gardening and the great outdoors, especially his long walks with his devoted dogs, his “best friends.”
Kim is survived by his brother, Bob Humphrey, and sisters Kathy (Don) Gray and Susie (Tom) Knurr.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott L. Humphrey; his father, Robert H. Humphrey; and his mother Louise (Schnitzler) Humphrey. Per Kim’s request, no formal services will be held.
Thelen Funeral Services of Genesee/North Prairie is honored to be assisting the family. To share an online memory, please go to www.thelenfh.com.