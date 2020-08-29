EAGLE
Kim M. Humphrey
March 1, 1953 — Aug. 19, 2020
Kim Humphrey, 67, died suddenly with his loyal canine, Maddie at his side.
He was a 1971 graduate from Mukwonago High School and was a celebrated runner in track and especially cross country breaking numerous school records. He belonged to the Laborer's International Union for 28 years often telling stories of how he would walk the beams on high-rise structures. He had a compassionate heart. He enjoyed wood working projects, gardening and the great outdoors, especially his long walks with his devoted dogs, his “best friends.”
Kim is survived by his brother, Bob Humphrey, and sisters Kathy (Don) Gray and Susie (Tom) Knurr. He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott L. Humphrey; father, Robert H. Humphrey; and mother, Louise (Humphrey) Schnitzler.
No memorial service will be held.