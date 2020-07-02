Kimberly A. Bodus
Kimberly Ann Bodus (nee Reinhard) passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at the age of 55. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Bodus (fiancée Grace Irwin); mother and father, Susan and Richard Reinhard; brother Scott Reinhard, sister Renée Geller and brother-in-law Mark Geller; and niece and nephew, Auburn and Mason Geller. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. A private burial service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday morning at Holy Cross Cemetery, located at 7301 W. Nash St., Milwaukee, WI 53216. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her son, Ben Bodus, are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.