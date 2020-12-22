Kurt Walter Bauer
Aug. 25, 1929 - Dec. 13, 2020
Kurt Walter Bauer, P.E., RLS, Ph.D., 91, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in his home. He was a husband, father, scholar and civil engineer. He was born August 25, 1929, in Milwaukee, to Karl and Elisabeth. He met his wife, Arlene (English) in Milwaukee and they were married in 1955.
Kurt W. Bauer received his B.S. degree in civil engineering from Marquette University and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also earned the commission of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He was executive director of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission from 1962 to 1997 and then served as county surveyor for several regional counties. He served on the faculties of both Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin and was an active member and elder at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
He is survived by his children Elisabeth Bauer, Caroline (Curt) Miller and Kurt K. Bauer and grandchildren Nicholas (Nicole Helmke, MD) Turner, MD, Benjamin Turner and Kyle Miller.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Arlene.
He will be remembered for his many contributions as a civil servant and as the loving and steady hand as a husband and father to his family.