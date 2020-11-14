MUKWONAGO
Lance Lightfoot
March 29, 1943 — Nov. 13, 2020
Lance Lightfoot, 77, of Mukwonago, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in his home.
He was born on March 29, 1943 in Beloit, the son of Donald and Gladys (Kjelland) Lightfoot. Lance was a 1961 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He married Judith Ambrose Lightfoot on June 25, 1961, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Lance was employed by General Electric, retiring in 2001. Survivors include his wife, Judith Lightfoot of Mukwonago; children, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Lightfoot of Waukesha, Scott Lightfoot of Markesan, and David (Nancy) Lightfoot of Mt. Horeb; grandchildren, Tyler, Peyton and Quinn; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Charlotte; siblings, Saundra (Benny) Wagalie of Tucson, AZ, Dennis (Dianne) Lightfoot of Phlox, Lola (Mike) Nelson of Beloit, and Gary (Colleen) Lightfoot of Beuford, SC.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral service for Lance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with Reverend Tony Dusso officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.