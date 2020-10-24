WAUKESHA
Larry D. Virgil
Oct. 12, 1945 — Oct. 15, 2020
Larry D. Virgil of Waukesha died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 75. He was born in Gleem, MI, on Oct. 12, 1945, the son of Oscar and Kathryn (nee Nickadimas) Virgil. Larry retired from Jack Griffin Ford after working there his entire career. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, model trains and playing cards.
He is survived by his brother, Alfred (Lucille) Virgil of Jefferson, and his nieces and nephews, Terry Virgil, Roger Virgil, Cheri Owen, Michael Virgil, Mary Virgil and Tammy Westemeier. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Barry Virgil, and sister Edyth (David) Dallmann.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry’s name may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.