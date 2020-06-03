WAUKESHA
Larry ‘Dale’ Rucinski
May 26, 1942 — May 20, 2020
They say you are granted three wishes, but the unselfish man that he was, he only asked for two. His 1st was to be at home, in the house he built, with his family.
On the morning of May 20, heaven received the greatest gift and “Dale,” as everyone knew him, passed away peacefully at home as he wished. He had an incredible work ethic and always knew since he was a boy what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a mason and made construction his life. He always loved to work with his hands, and worked nonstop from dusk until dawn. It was very hard for him, but he eventually gave his body a break and became a project manager. If he ever took a break (which was almost never), you would find him watching one of his two favorite things — Nascar or the Packers. Everyone that knew him, even people walking down the street, were envious of his “man cave” garage. Parties, games, races, you name it were spent in there. Fully decorated, right down to a “winner’s circle” checkerboard floor and stocked fridge. Tables, chairs on wheels and even two TVs in case the race and game were on at the same time! So many pictures of times together, and a million wonderful memories full of love and laughs were spent there with him there in his favorite spot.
On occasion his favorite things to do were to go bowling, carp shooting, camping or hunting out West in the mountains with his friends. Everyone that was blessed enough to know him knows he was the most loving, caring, funny, amazing and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He would give you the shirt off his back, help anyone any way he could, and never ask for anything in return. He fought long and hard with everything that was thrown at him, but the love for his family kept him strong. He always had a smile on his face, singing some goofy song or telling some silly joke through it all. There was not a single doctor or nurse that didn’t adore him. Every one of them always remembered him. Family meant EVERYTHING to him and would do anything for each and every one of them. The love he and his daughters have for each other is beyond measure. They all have a million beautiful memories of things he taught them and times spent with him. He has five grandchildren that brought him so much joy and happiness and meant the world to him. The memories and love they all have for him will stay with them forever.
His second wish was to live to celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary with his “bride,” as he always called her, Diane — and he did just that on February 27, 2020. Their love for each other was admired by many.
God blessed us when he took away his pain at home, but also gave us more years to spend with him than we could have asked for. Our wish granted, too.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Viola (Paschke) Rucinski; brother, Dennis “Denny” (Marlene); sister Doris “Dorie” (Fred) Ferguson; and brother-in-law Steve (Charlene) Spencer.
He is survived by his wife, Diane (Herek); daughters, Kristine Capriles (Stanley), Wendy Gamez and Tammy (Doug) Dable; sister Shelby Hemauer; grandchildren: Vanessa Gamez, Austin Gamez, Shane Capriles, Skylar Capriles and Brandon Dable; and loving companion (“cat-son”) Sonny.
Please forward any memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
At his request, there will be private family memorial service.