WAUKESHA
Larry R. Bain
July 23, 1946 — July 7, 2020
Larry R. Bain, dear friend and mentor, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at the age of 73. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 23, 1946, the son of Beverly and Vera (nee Morton) Bain. He was a 1964 graduate of Norwood High School in Ohio and a 1990 graduate of Carroll University where he earned his degree in mass communications. Mr. Bain was a proud member of the Carroll University Communication Alumni for many years.
Larry proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1966 until 1972 during Vietnam War. His Career in the United States Navy began with extensive training at Service School Command N.T.C. in Great Lakes, Ill. Following graduation from Great Lakes, he served his country as an electronics technician aboard USS Chilton. Following this honorable duty, Larry accomplished becoming an ETR2 (Electronics Technician Radar 2nd Class) aboard USS Truxtun, Nuclear Powered Cruiser. He was in command as a Nuclear Reactor Operator at sea and on land. Larry received an Honorable Discharge from the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va. He was a member of the Waukesha VFW Post 721 where he served as Post Commander from 1994 until 1995. Larry worked for many years at Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech/AT& T as a computer analyst/programmer where he retired. Following his retirement, he pursued high-level occupations including computer programmer for Case Corporation, financial advisor for American Express Financial Advisors and owner, Larry R. Bain, LLC., Computer Consulting/PC Technician Repair Company.
Larry’s memberships and volunteer work included: Salvation Army, ambassador for the Waukesha County Business Alliance, 6 Degree Consumer Group (director) ProAlliances Professional Referral Organization, B.I.G (Business Introduction Group), historian for the Rock River Harley-Davidson Chapter, advisory board member of computer science programs at Herzing University and DeVry University, and drummer of 5th Wisconsin Fife and Drum Corps.
Sharing fond memories with family and friends were extremely important in his life. Larry loved seeing The Kids From Wisconsin perform at Wisconsin State Fair Park. He took joy in managing “Dance Defined Troupe” for years and cheered on his daughter Wendy, singer/dancer. He adored his pet cat “Tia.” Larry also enjoyed nature walks, concerts, listening to music, ballroom dancing with his wife, watching movies, working out, networking, riding his Harley, attending plays, dance recitals and musicals.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy (nee Rosenmerkel) of Waukesha, whom he married on April 13, 1968; his daughter Wendy Bain of Waukesha; his sister Carolyn Bain of Cincinnati, Ohio; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. The funeral service will be private for the family only. Graveside services with full military honors will be on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Please meet at the cemetery.
The family kindly asks that you wear a facemask.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and extended visiting will be discouraged. Please remain outside until you are invited to enter.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.