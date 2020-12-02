EAGLE
Laurance Pochinski
Laurance Pochinski of Eagle was called home by the Lord on November 20, 2020, at the age of 66 after a long-fought battle with cancer. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Karen (nee Arquette). He was the beloved father of Katie (Frank) Robb, Amber Pochinski, Christopher Platke, and Amanda Platke; loving grandpa of Elena and Tripp Robb, Benjamin, David and Daniel Jimenez, Aaiden and Jaxston Ofarrill, and Izabella LaMarche. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Emily (nee Brodjeski) Pochinski, and father-in-law, Rodney Arquette.
He is further survived by his siblings, Linda (Dennis) Schickowski, Jerry (Vicky) Pochinski, Sandy (Albert) Garcia, and Kenneth (Angie) Pochinski; mother-in-law, Helen Arquette; sister-in-law, Jeanette (Gary) Darrah; brother-in-law, Dennis (Kathy) Arquette; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Larry will be remembered for his great compassion, kindness, and love that he bestowed upon those who were blessed to know him. He was most proud of his family. Larry had a passion for all things outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to cheer on his favorite team, the Chicago Bears; he was an avid fan of all sports. Larry worked 38 years for Husco International in Waukesha. He then furthered his career by moving on to work at Instrument Development Corp. in Mukwonago, where he was an inspector until his retirement. Over the years, Larry made many friends that witnessed his love and compassion for his job and his family.
A private Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waukesha. The family is planning a celebration of life this summer at which time information will be shared so that his many friends and family will be able to attend.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.